$500 In Toddler Clothing Stolen From Gap, Suspect At Large: Gloucester Twp PD

On Friday, July 4, the suspect entered the store at Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood with a large, empty paper Nike bag and went to the toddler's clothing section, Gloucester Township police said.

The suspect selected $535 worth of toddler clothing and placed the clothing into a paper Nike bag, after using an unknown removal tool to take off the security devices from the clothes, police said. He exited the store without paying, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-228-4500.

