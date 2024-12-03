17-Year-Old Gloucester Twp. Girl Missing For Almost A Month, Police Ask For Help Finding Her

Damoni Mason, 17, was reported missing in Sicklerville on Thursday, Nov. 7, the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Mason was described as 5-foot-7, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and blonde braided hair. Police haven't been able to confirm what she was wearing at the time she disappeared.

Investigators say it was possible that Damoni was with her biological mother, Capri Mason. She was known to frequent areas in Sicklerville, Washington Township in Gloucester County, and Philadelphia.

Anyone who knows where Damoni Mason could be should call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500 or 856-842-5560. You can also send anonymous tips on the police department's website.

You can also text anonymous tips by sending "TIP GLOTWPPD" followed by your message to 888777.

