Wayward Bullet Strikes Resident In Home Near Camden County Dispute: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old man from Gloucester City has been arrested for firing the shot during an argument, they said.

Francisco Griffin was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after the shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell.

On Monday, Aug. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers from the Gloucester City Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Hunter Street in Gloucester City, for a report of a shooting that occurred.

Detectives determined that Griffin fired a handgun while arguing with another individual. The round discharged by Griffin then traveled into a nearby residence and struck an innocent bystander. The innocent bystander was transported to Cooper University Hospital and was in stable condition.

Griffin was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester City and receive free news updates.