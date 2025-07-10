Prominent Gloucester City Doctor's Office Raided By FBI

The bureau confirmed the raid at Dr. Edward Lundy's office on 1017 Market St. but did not provide further details.

According to ABC 6, multiple unmarked vehicles pulled up and parked on the street, followed by agents in suits walking toward the building, with some dressed in tactical gear.

Lundy is considering in "good standing", according to his New Jersey Healthcare Profile records obtained by ABC 6. He graduated Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977, according to Healthgrades.

To read the ABC 6 story, click here.

