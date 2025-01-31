Gloucester City Man Charges At Cops With Pitchfork-Like Weapon: Police

Officers responded to Princeton Avenue to check on a man, later identified as George Jacob, after he cut a component to the air conditioner compressor which caused freon to spray out, Gloucester City police said. Jacob was believed to be in mental distress, police said.

When officers encountered Jacob, he was carrying an American Flag and two other poles, police said One of the poles was a 5-foot tri-point stake that resembled a pitchfork, police said.

During the encounter, Jacob attempted to assault the officer with the tri-point stake and struck the officer in the face, police said. The officer was able to take the man into custody with the assistance of several bystanders, police said. Police also said that Jacob had started an uncontained fire in his yard.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and arson, police said.

