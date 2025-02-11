Eagles Fans Cheer As Gloucester City School District Closes For Super Bowl Parade

The Gloucester City School District announced schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14 for the Eagles victory parade. Gloucester City already gave students and staff a two-hour delay for the day after the Super Bowl, so they could stay up and celebrate the Eagles 40-22 thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is a truly special time for our local community, as we come together to honor our hometown team's incredible achievement," the district wrote. "The Eagles' victory is more than just a championship-it's a moment of pride, unity, and excitement for our students, staff, and families. We recognize the significance of this historic event and understand that many in our community will want to take part in the celebration. Enjoy the festivities, stay safe, and Fly Eagles Fly!"

Fans reveling in the Super Bowl win applauded the move on the district's Facebook page.

"That’s great!!!! Love our school district!! Go Birds!" one fan wrote.

"I know the teachers want to go to the parade so it’s nice that schools in Gloucester will be closed," another fan wrote.

Monday, Feb. 17 is Presidents Day meaning students and staff at Gloucester City will get a four-day weekend.

