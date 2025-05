On Friday, May 16, firefighters responded to Lambert Avenue after residents reported hearing what sounded like ducks in a sewer drain, the Gloucester City Fire Department said.

The four babies turned out to be chicks, and they were retrieved from the sewer drain, firefighters said.

After making sure they were okay, the chicks were reunited with their mother, who was surely very grateful, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester City and receive free news updates.