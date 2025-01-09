Fair 33°

SHARE

1 Dead, 7 Injured By DUI Hit-Run Driver Days Before New Year In Gloucester City: Cops

A Camden County man is facing serious charges following a crash that left a Philadelphia woman dead and several others injured, authorities announced.

Police car

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

William St. John, 27, was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his vehicle struck another car around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, near Crescent Boulevard and Klemm Avenue in Gloucester City, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell said.

St. John reportedly fled the scene but returned shortly afterward, police said.

One of the victims, identified as 62-year-old Melina Dubosse of Philadelphia, was hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 2, 2025.

St. John has been charged with second-degree Death by Auto in connection with the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE