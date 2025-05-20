Principal Out At Glen Ridge School After Lawsuit Alleges Sex Abuse Coverup

In a letter to parents, Glen Ridge School District Superintendent Kyle Arlington said Ridgewood Avenue School Principal Michael Donovan and Assistant Principal Jonathan Heitmann have been placed on leave "until further notice."

An attorney filed a notice of complaint last week against administrators alleging a teacher, Gerald White, groomed a student over a period of four years. White, who had taught at the district for more than 20 years, resigned prior to the complaint being filed.

White began targeting the girl when she was just 11 years old at Ridgewood Avenue School, beginning with handwritten notes and early morning meetings, the girl's parents allege. White later sent inappropriate emails, texts and voicemails to the girl, requesting photos and making romantic references, the parents claim.

The relationship was discovered when a teacher found the girl's journal. The girl's journal, along with thousands of communications has been turned over to authorities, Justin Drazin, the family's attorney said.

Some of the correspondence found referenced other school staff being aware of the relationship and attempting to intervene, although no report was made to the parents or authorities until the journal was found, Drazin said.

“There should be serious concern as to why this grotesque behavior was not brought to the attention of local law enforcement sooner,” Drazin said.

Arlington, who did not mention the lawsuit in his letter, said "we want to retain the consistency of creating a celebratory environment as we close out the school year. Our students deserve to finish strong, with the focus on their accomplishments and having fun."

The superintendent said families should email him about any safety concerns.

"We will ensure all concerns are addressed appropriately, including any required reporting to the authorities or relevant law enforcement agencies," Arlington said.

Additional counseling support has been secured for students and staff, Arlington said, and the district is in consultation with outside agencies and experts to ensure they our meeting the need of students.

