Glen Ridge Director's Hit Film Rakes In Nearly $12M In 15-Year Anniversary Release

A New Jersey director's movie was one of the big winners at the box office last weekend, despite being 15 years old.

Henry Selick

 Photo Credit: thomascrenshaw Wikipedia
Sam Barron

A re-release of "Coraline", directed by Glen Cove native Henry Selick, who later lived in Rumson, finished in 5th place at the box office, earning $8.63 million over the weekend on 1,603 screens, breaking its previous record for a Fathom Events movie, after earning $7 million in a re-release last year, according to Deadline

"Coraline" was released to critical acclaim in 2009. The movie, which stars Dakota Fanning as the voice of the titular character, made $75.3 million at the domestic box office. 

Selick has also directed the Halloween classic, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," "Monkeybone" and "Wendell and Wild." 

