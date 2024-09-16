Glen Ridge Contractor Behind Leaky, Moldy Buildings Busted For Phony Insurance: Prosecutor

Prince Narang's company, Artisan Design and Construction, was hired to perform contract work on a residential building in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Narang, of Glen Ridge, submitted a bogus insurance certificate to the property owner and bank to obtain a construction contract, Suarez said. The owner tried to file an insurance claim for property damage when they learned the certificate of insurance was not valid, Suarez said.

Narang faces two counts of theft by deception and two counts of forgery, Suarez said. He was released pending a court appearance.

A website launched earlier this year called "Prince Narang Shady Contractor" claims Narang failed to honor his contract to build a single-family home in Jersey City, and made several errors, causing flooding and leaks, and painting over mold growing in the walls.

"Prince also falsified municipal documents, claiming he had paid the water and sewer connection fees when he had not," the homeowners wrote. "He misappropriated our funds, forcing us to pay nearly $5,000 to the Jersey City Municipal Authority to avoid fines.

"Prince forged my name on bank documents requesting payments without our knowledge. He currently owes us more than $80,000 and walked away, leaving us to finish the job with our own money."

A subreddit was also created about Narang's work with one former employee saying, "working under Prince is like starring in a never-ending reality TV show, but without the paycheck or the glamour.

"To the clients trapped in Artisan Design’s web of lies, prepare for a masterclass in excuse-making that would make soap operas look like documentaries. Subcontractors, prepare to work pro bono because Prince's financial acrobatics could put Cirque du Soleil to shame."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glen Ridge and receive free news updates.