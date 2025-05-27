Armed Juvenile Stole Package: Glen Ridge Police

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a front porch on Ridgewood Avenue after the victim received a delivery notification only to find their package missing, Glen Ridge police said

Surveillance footage showed three suspects dressed in black fleeing north on Ridgewood Avenue, police said.

The suspects were spotted in Bloomfield where they were apprehended by Bloomfield police, officers said.

One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun concealed in their waistband, police said, and faces additional charges.

