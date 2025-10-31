Teen Dressed As Cop Pulled Knife After Denied Entry Into Halloween Party: Glassboro PD

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Main Street after John Bekhet brandished a knife and made threats after he was denied access to a Halloween party, Glassboro police said. Bekhet did this while dressed as a police officer.

Real cops located Bekhet within minutes and apprehended him after a brief foot chase, police said. The knife Bekhet wielded was also recovered, police said.

He is charged with terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

He spent Halloween lodged in the Salem County Jail, police said.

