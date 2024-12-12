Police Hunting For Suspects In Glassboro Armed Robbery

In a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Glassboro Police Department said the men robbed the victim at gunpoint on Sunday, Nov. 24. The robbery happened near the circle on Route 322 at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspects—one tall and thin, the other shorter—approached the victim and initially asked about buying marijuana. When the victim said he didn’t know, the conversation shifted to personal items he was carrying.

Police said the suspects convinced the victim to sell the items and lured him to the area of Academy and Grillo streets with the promise of payment. Once there, one suspect on a bike grabbed a black gun from his waistband, demanding the victim hand over all his property.

The pair ran away south on Academy Street, passing Grove Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Glassboro police at 856-881-1500 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "GLASSPD" to 847411.

