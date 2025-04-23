Mostly Cloudy 71°

Man Fired Gunshots While Robbing 71-Year-Old Woman: Glassboro Police

A 32-year-old Glassboro man was recently arrested after shooting into a woman's vehicle during a robbery on Tuesday, April 1, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Glassboro PD
Sam Barron

At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of MacClelland Avenue for an armed robbery and a shooting, Glassboro police said. A 71-year-old woman had exited a residence and was seated in her vehicle when a man, later identified as Shameek Brown, tapped on the window with a gun and demanded her purse, police said.

When the woman refused to open the door, the suspect fired the gun into the vehicle, breaking out a window, police said. Brown took the woman's purse and fled the scene, police said.

Officers conducted a search of the Hollybush Gardens Apartment Complex, where Brown lived, and turned up the victim's personal belongings, police said.

Brown is charged with robbery, multiple weapons offenses, theft and hindering, police said. He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, police said.

