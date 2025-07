On Wednesday, April 30, Antoni Simmons was working as an EMT when he was dispatched to Newfield to provide medical aid to a patient, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

While on scene, Simmons rummaged through the victim’s purse and stole $220 in cash, authorities said.

Surveillance footage showed Simmons committing the act and he was charged with theft by unlawful taking, authorities said.

