Drugs, Fake Guns Found In Glassboro Home Where Assault Victim Suffered Brain Injury: Police

Elijah Knight-Stevenson and Mohamed Sesay were arrested in the case, the Glassboro Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 16. Ages and hometowns for the two men weren't available as of press time.

Glassboro police executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Carpenter Street on Friday, Dec. 6. The raid was part of an investigation into an aggravated assault at the home on Saturday, Oct. 19 that left the victim needing emergency brain surgery.

Officers recovered suspected cocaine, oxycodone pills, and drug-dealing paraphernalia. They also found two airsoft guns that had been modified to resemble real guns.

Knight-Stevenson was charged with two counts of manufacturing and distributing controlled dangerous substances, along with possession of prescription legend drugs, and weapons possession linked to drugs.

Sesay was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances and prescription legend drugs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glassboro and receive free news updates.