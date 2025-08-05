Mostly Cloudy 71°

Delaware Man Killed In Glassboro Crash Lost Consciousness Due To Narcotics Use: Police

A 27-year-old Wilmington, Delaware man was killed in a crash that injured two other people in Glassboro on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Glassboro police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Glassboro PD
At 11:09 p.m., officers responded to a car crash after a white 2008 Mazda was traveling east on Mullica Hill Road and crossed over the center line into a 2005 Toyota that was traveling westbound, Glassboro police said.

Officers believe John Bessel, who was driving the Mazda, temporarily lost consciousness due to suspected illegal narcotics use, waking up in the opposite lane of travel, police said.

After colliding with the Toyota, the Mazda skidded sideways and crashed into a utility pole, police said. Bessel was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Toyota as well as a passenger from Bessel’s vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

