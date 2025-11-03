Chair Thrown At Cop During Fight At Domino's: Glassboro PD

At 2:44 a.m., officers responded to Domino's Pizza at 231 Rowan Blvd. for a large fight that broke out inside the store, Glassboro police said. While were officers were making multiple arrests, two men picked up a chair and threw it at police, striking one of them in the head, officers said.

One of the suspects was laughing hysterically as they fled from the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 856-881-1500 or [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glassboro and receive free news updates.