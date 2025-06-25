Atlantic City Woman Stabbed In Glassboro: Police

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the Hollybush Gardens complex for a report of a stabbing, Glassboro police said.

A 27-year-old Atlantic City woman and Tiana Riddle, the accused, were involved in an ongoing dispute that escalated, police said. Riddle attacked the victim with a large kitchen knife and was found to still be holding the weapon when officers arrived, police said.

Riddle initially tried to physically resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody, police said. She Is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with an eye injury, police said.

