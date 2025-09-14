500 People, Gunfire, Stampede: 3 Teens Charged In Rowan Boulevard Riot

The arrests follow weeks of investigation into the June 29 incident that drew more than 500 people to Rowan Boulevard, Glassboro police said.

Serenity Hall, 28, of Camden, Elijah Evans, 18, of Pine Hill, and a 17-year-old from Glassboro identified as S.T., were charged with Inciting a Public Brawl under the state’s amended Riot and Disorderly Conduct statutes, police said.

The trio created and shared a digital flyer advertising a “Pop Up Party” for 10 p.m. that night, urging attendees to bring speakers and “[profanity] the cops turn up," police said.

Police said the crowd quickly grew unruly, with people standing and dancing on cars, blasting loud music, and blocking traffic. Around 11 p.m., mutual aid was called in to help disperse the crowd when a fight broke out and chairs were thrown. A stampede followed, leaving one man trampled and hospitalized with a head injury.

Just after midnight, during a verbal altercation, 20-year-old Lavonta Moore, of Sicklerville, allegedly fired a gun into the crowd, striking a victim in the pelvis, police said. Moore was previously charged with attempted murder in that case, and the victim was taken to Cooper Hospital.

“Unauthorized events that attract attendees from in and out of the Borough whose sole purpose is to create and take part in lawlessness jeopardizes the safety of our community and will never be tolerated,” Glassboro Police said in a statement. “The charges filed serve as a cautionary example for those contemplating disruptive behavior. We possess both the resources and the resolve to investigate anyone who chooses to bring turmoil to our doorstep.”

