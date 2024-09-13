Fair 77°

Woman, 33, Killed In Galloway Township Hit-And-Run Crash: Prosecutors

A Barnegat woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Galloway Township, authorities said.

Route 30 near the intersection with Seventh Avenue in Galloway Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Angeletta Sheppard, 33, died in the crash on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. 

Galloway Township police responded to the crash involving a pedestrian on Route 30 West near Seventh Avenue at around 7:54 p.m. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

