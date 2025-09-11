The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. on W. Jimmie Leeds Roads near Redwood Avenue in Galloway Township, local police said.

One person was injured by the gunfire and transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment, authorities said.

Police were searching for two suspects in a white sedan. The passenger is described as a white male wearing a green shirt with long blond hair, the university said.

The vehicle entered Vera King Farris Drive at Jimmie Leeds Road and traveled north through campus, police said. It has not been located.

“Continue to shelter in place until Stockton Police issues all-clear,” officials said in an emergency alert. Updates will be posted at www.stockton.edu/alerts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Galloway and receive free news updates.