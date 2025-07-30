Pedestrian Critical After Struck By Vehicle: Galloway Twp PD

At 11:10 p.m., officers responded to S. Pomona Road and Langley Road and found a pedestrian lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, Galloway Township police said.

An investigation determined the driver was traveling southbound in the outside lane of S. Pomona Road when he struck the man who was walking westbound in the middle of the road, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

