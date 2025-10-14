At 7:38 p.m., officers responded to 120 S. New York Rd. after a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on New York Road when it collided head-on with a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by a 35-year-old Galloway Township man, Galloway Township police said.

Kenneth Chivalette, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chivalette is being remembered as a kind and genuine soul who left a lasting impression on everyone he met, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

"To know him was to love him," Chris Chivalette, his brother, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "His smile could light up a room, and his laughter was contagious. He lived life to the fullest — always chasing adventure, riding his motorcycle, and cherishing every moment with the people he loved most."

Chivalette's legacy will live on in his two children, Kenneth, 5, and Scarlett, 3.

"His two beautiful children were his whole world," Chris wrote. "He loved them beyond words — every story he told, every plan he made, always came back to his kids. Now, their world has been changed forever. Two little hearts are left without their father’s hugs, his laughter, his guidance, and his love."

Other survivors include his partner, Stephanie, his mother, Clara, his brothers, Chris and Pat and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary from the Wimberg Funeral Home website.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Assumption- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Galloway. As of Tuesday, Oct. 14, more than $5,000 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view his obituary, click here.

