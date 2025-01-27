Galloway Township Resident Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

Evangelin Snow is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison, per the terms of a plea agreement, the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office said.

In July 2023, State parole agents conducted a search of Snow's residence due to suspicions they were violating parole, authorities said. During the search, parole officers seized the defendant’s cellphone, authorities said.

Snow admitted the phone would contain illegal images of minors, authorities said. The New Jersey State Parole Board recovered multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in April, authorities said.

