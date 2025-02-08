Galloway Motorcyclist Killed In Crash: Cops

The Egg Harbor City Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 30 and Cincinnati Avenue at approximately 6:34 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, the department said.

Officers determined that the motorcyclist, later identified as Louis Hilton Jr., was traveling eastbound on Route 30 when he was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Cincinnati Avenue, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, authorities said.

Hilton Jr. was transported by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, where he was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit is working with the Galloway Township Police Department, Hamilton Township Police Department, and Mullica Township Police Department on a joint investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Authorities have not released additional details at this time.

