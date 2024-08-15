Galloway Man Admits To Selling Drugs In Atlantic City Convenience Store With Teen: Prosecutors

Halim Fisher, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 12 to unlawful possession of a handgun, eluding police, and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced his plea in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Investigators said Fisher and a teen sold crack to a man inside a convenience store on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Fisher was arrested at the store and police found him with a drug scale and Ford car keys.

Police found the teen with crack and officers also saw a Ford Fusion that surveillance video showed Fisher parking near the store. A gun was seized from the glove compartment and laboratory testing confirmed Fisher's DNA on the gun.

In his guilty plea, Fisher also admitted to speeding away from police when officers tried to stop him in Mays Landing on Saturday, June 2, 2023. He also pleaded guilty to another cocaine-dealing charge on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Prosecutors said Fisher was expected to be sentenced to six years in state prison and he would have to serve three-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole under the Graves Act. He'd also have a drug offender restraining order for the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City.

Fisher was expected to be sentenced in October.

