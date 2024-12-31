Building Fire Shuts Down Route 30 In Galloway Township, Police Say (Developing)

First responders were at the scene on the 400 block of Odessa Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the township's police department said in a Facebook post at 9:46 a.m.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze and officers were diverting traffic on the White Horse Pike (Route 30).

"Please make every attempt to avoid the area," Galloway police posted.

The state Department of Transportation issued an alert at 9:55 a.m., confirming all lanes of Route 30 in both directions were closed west of Jimmie Leeds Road. Drivers were asked to exercise caution and plan alternate routes.

Police haven't released further details about the fire or if any injuries were reported as of press time.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Galloway and receive free news updates.