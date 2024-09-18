Atlantic City Man Left Scene Of Galloway Crash That Killed Female Pedestrian: Prosecutors

Darrell Dean, 61, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Galloway police responded to the deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Route 30 West near Seventh Avenue at around 7:54 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Angeletta Sheppard, 33, was identified as the victim.

Investigators said Dean left the scene before police arrived. After he was arrested, he was released on a summons.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

