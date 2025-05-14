Tree Falls On Car, Trapping Driver: Quakertown Fire Company

At 3 p.m., multiple rescue crews responded to Route 579 and Cooks Cross Road and worked to extricate the driver, using hydraulic rescue tools, Quakertown Fire Company said. First responders used hydraulic rescue tools and stabilized the car, removed the side, flapped the roof, cut the steering wheel and removed the patient in less than nine minutes, firefighters said.

A request for a medical helicopter was denied due to weather conditions so the patient was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The incident remains under investigation, firefighters said.

