Tree Falls On Car, Trapping Driver: Quakertown Fire Company

A driver was hospitalized after being trapped in his vehicle after a tree fell on it on Tuesday, May 13 in Alexandria Township, authorities said.

A person was trapped after a tree fell on their vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Quakerstown Fire Company
Sam Barron

At 3 p.m., multiple rescue crews responded to Route 579 and Cooks Cross Road and worked to extricate the driver, using hydraulic rescue tools, Quakertown Fire Company said. First responders used hydraulic rescue tools and stabilized the car, removed the side, flapped the roof, cut the steering wheel and removed the patient in less than nine minutes, firefighters said. 

A request for a medical helicopter was denied due to weather conditions so the patient was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The incident remains under investigation, firefighters said.

