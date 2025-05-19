Pilot Killed In Alexandria Township Plane Crash: Officials

At 4:40 p.m., a Chinook Plus 2 crashed in Alexandria Township, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, the FAA said.

The plane crashed in a heavily wooded area near Airport Road and Mechlins Corner Road, the Quakerstown Fire Company said. The pilot was found deceased after a fire was extinguished, firefighters said. New Jersey State Police also responded to the scene, firefighters said.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The pilot’s name has not been publicly identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frenchtown-Milford and receive free news updates.