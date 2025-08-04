Meth, Cocaine, Guns: Frenchtown Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

On Monday, July 14, Scott Hopkins’ vehicle was pulled over, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

During the stop, Hopkins was in possession of cocaine, Robeson said. Search warrants were subsequently issued for Hopkins, his vehicle, and his residence, Robeson said.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of methamphetamine, a Ruff Ryders Bag containing eleven 12-gauge shotgun shells, and one Smith and Wesson handgun containing a 12-round magazine, Robeson said.

A search of his residence yielded an additional amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, counterfeit fentanyl pills, a loaded handgun, a loaded JC Higgins 22 caliber rifle, a loaded Savage Arms Model 4622 short-long rifle, assorted ammunition including hollow-point rounds, drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, grinder, and plastic baggies/capsules used for drug packaging, Robeson said.

Hopkins currently has an active final restraining order against him, Robeson said. Pursuant to the Domestic Violence Act, Hopkins is prohibited from possessing any firearms, Robeson said.

He is charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and numerous weapons offenses, including possession of materials to create an explosive device, and certain person not to own firearms, Robeson said.

