Man Killed In Fatal Holland Township Crash After Failing To Stop For Police: State AG

On Friday, Oct. 18, Scott Segreaves was operating a vehicle on Water Street in Milford Borough when New Jersey State Police Staff Sergeant Nicholas Pryszlak attempted to catch up to his car in connection with a speeding violation, the State Attorney General's Office said.

Both vehicles made left turns on Stamets Road in Holland Township and Sgt. Pryszlak activated his lights and sirens, authorities said. Segreaves continued to drive his vehicle, authorities said.

Sgt. Pryszlak deactivated his vehicle’s lights and sirens after losing sight of Segreaves, authorities said. Segreaves’ overturned vehicle was located approximately 30 minutes later in the area of Stamets Road and Gallmeier Road in Holland Township, off the side of the road and down an embankment, authorities said. Segreaves was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office was originally investigating the crash but notified the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability based on information they gathered, authorities said.

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

