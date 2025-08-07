The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says it will be supervising the department as it continues its investigation into the murders of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb.

Police Chief Timothy Snyder and Sergeant Kevin Bollaro are being placed on administrative leave, while the department will be run by Paul Approvato, a captain in the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, Robeson said.

Prosecutor Renee Robeson said the supersession of the department is "immediately necessary," saying they have serious concerns about the department's "operations and effectiveness."

Ricardo Jorge Santos, 37, a sergeant first class with the New Jersey State Police, is believed to have followed 33-year-old Semanchik home from work as a veterinarian in Long Valley and hid in a wooded area near her Franklin Township home until 29-year-old Webb arrived on Friday, Aug. 1, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

At approximately 7:08 p.m., Hunterdon County Communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting audible gunshots and screaming in the area of Upper Kingtown Road, to which the Franklin Township Police Department responded, checked the area, but did not locate the source of the gunshots or screaming, Robeson said.

Santos is believed to have killed both Semanchik and Webb, and later, himself, the prosecutor said.

According to investigators, Semanchik and Webb had recently started dating. Semanchik had previously ended her relationship with Santos in September 2024, and alleged that he later engaged in "continued harassing and controlling behavior," Robeson said.

Text messages obtained by the New York Post showed Semanchik feared for her life and spoke of getting a restraining order against Santos nearly a year before the murders.

Semanchik's sister said she didn't end up getting a restraining order when she didn't hear back from authorities, the Post reported. only inquired about a restraining order months later in May this year, but didn’t end up getting one after she didn’t hear back from authorities, her sisters said.

