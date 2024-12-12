Contractor Pocketed Funds But Never Did Work: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

In January 2023, a Milford resident made an agreement with Jason Narbonne to have Narbonne clear his property of trees and prepare the property for an installation of a modular home, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Hunterdon County Chief of Detectives Timothy Drew said.

Narbonne requested funds for septic and basement materials which the victim paid, authorities said. The victim later discovered that the property was never inspected for septic, no work had ever been completed, and no permits were obtained, authorities said. The victim reported a total loss of $169,650, authorities said.

Narbonne faces charges of theft by deception, authorities said.

According to its Facebook page, NSS Site Service Limited has been family owned and operated for more than 25 years.

In 2008, Narbonne was charged with theft of service in Somerset County after after he received received rental equipment on nine separate occasions without paying a rental fee, NJ.com reported.

In 2016, Narbonne was given eight tickets after he was involved in a crash on Route 12 while driving a truck hauling a seal-coating tank, NJ.com reported, spilling between 50 and 100 gallons of water-based driveway sealant onto the roadway. Route 12 was closed for four hours due to the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frenchtown-Milford and receive free news updates.