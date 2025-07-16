Partly Cloudy 88°

86-Year-Old Woman Killed In Route 519 Crash: Njsp

An 86-year-old Milford woman was killed after crashing into a box truck on Route 519 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, July 15, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

At 12:12 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 519 in Alexandria Township after a Volkswagen traveling northbound struck an Isuzu box truck traveling southbound, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

The Volkswagen then ran off the roadway to the left, Lebron said. Ruth Henshaw, the driver of the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

