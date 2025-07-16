86-Year-Old Woman Killed In Route 519 Crash: Njsp

At 12:12 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 519 in Alexandria Township after a Volkswagen traveling northbound struck an Isuzu box truck traveling southbound, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

The Volkswagen then ran off the roadway to the left, Lebron said. Ruth Henshaw, the driver of the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

