Woman, 81, Killed As Passenger In Freehold Township Crash

Gloria Tucker, 81, died in the crash on Thursday, Aug. 29, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said. Freehold Township police responded to the wreck on Wemrock Road near Route 33 Business at around 2:24 p.m.

Investigators said Tucker was a passenger in the two-vehicle crash. She was survived by her husband, their two sons, and four grandchildren, according to her obituary from DeMarco Funeral Home.

No charges or summonses have been issued as of Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Freehold Township Police Department at 732-462-1233.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freehold and receive free news updates.