Students Return To Elementary School In Freehold After Mold Removed From Classrooms

Laura Donovan Elementary School reopened for classes after winter break on Thursday, Jan. 2, Freehold Township superintendent Neal Dickstein confirmed in an email.

The district told families in August 2024 that kids would have to begin the academic year in other schools throughout the district after the mold discovery.

"We are fortunate that we can temporarily reorganize and reallocate classrooms to ensure your children begin the new school year on time," Dickstein wrote in a letter to families.

Crews worked "seven days per week" to try and remove the mold before the start of classes in the fall. The cleanup process took longer than expected, so alternate plans were made until the issues were fixed.

State Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democratic representative of Freehold, was one of many who called the mold issue "a significant crisis" and asked people to help teachers who lost many classroom supplies a few days before the start of school.

"These educators are dedicated to providing a top-quality education for our children, but they now face the challenge of doing so with limited resources," Sen. Gopal posted on Facebook back in September 2024. "They are asking for our help with donation of school supplies —everything from basic items like notebooks, pencils, and markers, to more substantial needs like whiteboards and bookshelves. Your support will make a tremendous difference in helping these teachers continue their vital work under difficult circumstances."

In the fall, Donovan students were able to keep their regular class schedules despite being in other school buildings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freehold and receive free news updates.