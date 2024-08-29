Moldy Classrooms Shut Down Elementary School In Freehold Temporarily

Students at Laura Donovan Elementary School will be relocated to other district schools when classes begin on Thursday, Sept. 5. Freehold Township superintendent Neal Dickstein sent a letter to families about the start-of-school plans on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Crews have been working "seven days per week" to remove the mold but the cleanup process has taken longer than expected.

"Engineers are on-site to help determine the cause of the mold so that it can be remediated properly," Dickstein wrote. "Until this issue is fully resolved, Laura Donovan School cannot open for staff and students."

Kindergarten students from Donovan will begin classes at C. Richard Applegate Elementary School. First- and second-graders will report to Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School.

Third- and fourth-grade students will temporarily attend West Freehold Elementary School, and fifth-graders will head to Joseph J. Catena Elementary School.

Despite going into other school buildings, Donovan students will have classes on their regular schedule.

"We are fortunate that we can temporarily reorganize and reallocate classrooms to ensure your children begin the new school year on time," Dickstein wrote to families. "Principals and staff at those schools look forward to giving the students and staff a warm “Freehold Township Schools” welcome when they arrive on September 5."

Donovan students will be assigned buses to take them to and from their temporary schools. Parents will be able to find bus schedules on the district's online platform on the week school begins.

Students in the YMCA's before-school program will attend it at Errickson School. The YMCA after-school programs will be at the temporary schools.

Dickstein said the alternate school arrangements could last several months and families will be notified about future changes.

"Thank you for your anticipated patience, flexibility, and partnership as we continue to work diligently to provide your children with a positive educational experience in a safe learning environment," he wrote.

Parents can also ask questions and discuss their concerns through a Google Docs form linked in Dickstein's letter.

