Manalapan Mayor's Wife Charged With Theft In Freehold: Officials

Jennifer Nelson, a 52-year-old Manalapan woman and the wife of Mayor Eric Nelson, was recently charged with stealing more than $5,000 in items and cash from a Freehold residence where she worked as a housekeeper, authorities said.

Eric Nelson is sworn in as mayor alongside his wife, Jennifer Nelson.

 Photo Credit: Township of Manalapan, NJ
Sam Barron

Nelson was a housekeeper for eight years at the home where she took cash and jewelry, Freehold Township police said. Asbury Park Press was the first to report Nelson's marriage to the mayor, citing voter registration records.

Some of the jewelry was recovered from a local pawn shop where Nelson had sold them, police said. Freehold Township and Freehold Borough police began investigating Nelson following the initial theft report in mid-May, police said.

She was charged with one count of theft, police said. Nelson was issued a summonses pending a future court appearance.

