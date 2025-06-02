Manalapan Mayor's Wife Charged With Theft In Freehold: Officials

Nelson was a housekeeper for eight years at the home where she took cash and jewelry, Freehold Township police said. Asbury Park Press was the first to report Nelson's marriage to the mayor, citing voter registration records.

Some of the jewelry was recovered from a local pawn shop where Nelson had sold them, police said. Freehold Township and Freehold Borough police began investigating Nelson following the initial theft report in mid-May, police said.

She was charged with one count of theft, police said. Nelson was issued a summonses pending a future court appearance.

