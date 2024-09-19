Man Arranged For Sex With Undercover Cop Posing As Monmouth County Boy, Prosecutors Say

Jonar Arenas, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. He was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, and third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators said Arenas contacted an undercover officer through an unnamed social media app in August. After chatting on the app and "other forms of communication," Arenas tried to set up a sexual encounter with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Arenas was taken into custody in Freehold Borough. He was held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await future court dates.

If convicted, Arenas faces five to 10 years in prison. He'd also have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and he'd receive lifetime parole supervision.

Anyone with information about Arenas should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

