Man, 20, Killed In Freehold Township Crash, Two Other Drivers Injured: Prosecutors

The collision happened on Jackson Mills Road near Geisler Road, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Freehold Township police responded to the scene at around 10:27 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q50 north on Jackson Mills when the car collided with a 2017 Ford Transit Van driven by a 40-year-old man. A 2017 Subaru Legacy, driven by a 21-year-old man traveling south behind the van, sideswiped the van during the incident before coming to a stop off the right-hand side of the road.

The 20-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The van and Subaru drivers were taken to a separate hospital with moderate injuries.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping in the investigation. No charges or summonses have been issued as of press time.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Freehold Township Police Department at 732-462-7908.

