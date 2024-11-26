Lucky Strike! $1.3M+ Jackpot Winner Sold At Freehold Wawa, Lottery Officials Say

The winner of the $1,308,245 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was sold at the Wawa on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Monday, Nov. 25.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 24, 27, and 39. The XTRA number was 3 and the Bullseye number was 39.

This marked the county's second big Jersey Cash 5 win in less than two weeks. A ticket purchased in Oakhurst took home the $685,092 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Wawa in Freehold will receive a $2,000 check for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Heading into Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot stood at approximately $150,000.

