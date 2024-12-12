Howell Township 20-Year-Old Man Identified In Deadly Three-Vehicle Freehold Crash

Yasine Belkadi, 20, died in the collision on Jackson Mills Road near Geisler Road, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said on Thursday, Dec. 12. Freehold Township police responded to the scene at around 10:27 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Investigators say a Belkadi was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q50 north on Jackson Mills when his car collided with a 2017 Ford Transit Van driven by a 40-year-old man. A 2017 Subaru Legacy, driven by a 21-year-old man traveling south behind the van, sideswiped the van before coming to a stop off the right-hand side of the road.

Belkadi was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The van and Subaru drivers were taken to a separate hospital with moderate injuries.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping in the investigation. No charges or summonses have been issued as of press time.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Freehold Township Police Department at 732-462-7908.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freehold and receive free news updates.