Freehold Man Missing From Grand Canyon National Park: National Park Service

Thomas Daniel Gibbs’ family said they last heard from him on Tuesday, July 22 at noon, the National Park Service said. His family and friends reported him missing Monday, July 28, the NPS said.

Gibbs’ Tesla Cybertruck was found Monday in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim, the NPS said. Gibbs is believed to have been in the Grandview Trail and Horseshoe Mesa area on the day he was last heard from.

Gibb is 6’1” with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may have seen Gibbs or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freehold and receive free news updates.