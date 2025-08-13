Fog 72°

Ex-NJ Trooper Admits He Arrived In Cop Car To Have Sex With Minor: Monmouth County Prosecutor

A 32-year-old former New Jersey State Trooper pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange to have sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Freehold, authorities announced Tuesday, Aug. 12.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Shane Dempsey pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and official misconduct and is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

While working undercover on the app Whisper, a detective was contacted by Dempsey, who attempted to solicit sexually explicit images and expressed a desire to pay money in exchange for a sex act from a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female, Santiago said.

Dempsey arrived for a purported meeting with the juvenile in his police-issued vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody, Santiago said.

Dempsey is barred from future public employment in New Jersey, Santiago said.

