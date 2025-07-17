$394K! Winning Quick Draw Ticket Sold In Freehold

A Quick Draw progress jackpot ticket sold in Freehold won $394,323 on Saturday, July 12.

The ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on Route 9 in Freehold.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every ticket.

If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the rolling jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

