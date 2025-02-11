Fair 34°

Somerset Man Busted After Loaded Gun Discovered At Airport: TSA

A Somerset man was detained at an airport in Syracuse after he tried to bring a loaded gun through security, the Transportation Security Association said.

A gun intercepted in Syracuse.

 Photo Credit: TSA
Sam Barron

The man's 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber, the TSA said. The gun was in his carry-on bag, the TSA said.

The man was detained for questioning but later rebooked his flight. He faces a likely fine of thousands of dollars, the TSA said.

"The actions of this passenger placed the safety and security of the entire checkpoint at risk through their own carelessness," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

The civil penalty for bringing weapons to checkpoints can be as high as $15,000, the TSA said.

