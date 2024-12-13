Private Drone Show Taking Place In Franklin Township: Police

The show will take place above The Palace at Somerset at 333 Davidson Ave., Franklin Township police said. The company responsible for the drone light show has the necessary approvals from The Federal Aviation Administration, police said. The show involves approximately 200 drones, which will be limited to the area above The Palace at Somerset, police said. The show is expected to last 15 minutes, police said.

Police stressed there is no cause for alarm and no need to contact 911 to report the drone activity.

Numerous mysterious drone sightings over North Jersey have prompted investigations from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security as elected officials demand more answers. At a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 11, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was "aware" of the drone issue.

